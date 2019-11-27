Taylor ranks with the greats
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, who is expected to turn pro after the season, already has the most rushing yards of any junior in FBS history:
1. Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin (2017-present) 5,856 yds
2. Herschel Walker Georgia (1980-82) 5,596
3. Ron Dayne Wisconsin (1996-98) 5,091
4. LaMichael James Oregon (2009-11) 5,082
All-time FBS rushing leaders
1. Ron Dayne Wisconsin (1996-99) 7,125
2. Ricky Williams Texas (1995-98) 6,592
3. Tony Dorsett Pittsburgh (1973-76) 6,526
4. Donnel Pumphrey San Diego State (2013-16) 6,405
5. Charles White USC (1976-79) 6,245
6. DeAngelo Williams Memphis (2002-05) 6,026
7. Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin (2017-present) 5,856