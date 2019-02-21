MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says a judge should suspend Republicans' lame duck law limiting his powers.

Labor unions filed a lawsuit this month challenging the law, which prohibits Evers from pulling the state out of lawsuits without legislative approval and requires state agencies to take down publications explaining how they interpret state law by July unless they send the documents through a public comment period. The unions want a temporary restraining order blocking the law.

The lawsuit names Evers as a defendant, but on Wednesday he filed an affidavit saying he supports the unions.

Evers argues the law violates separation of powers principles and hampers his ability to direct litigation. He also contends state agencies won't be able to update their publications by July 1 and many documents will disappear.