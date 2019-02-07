Wisconsin players have made it something of a tradition to end team shootaround while on the road at Minnesota by scrambling for loose balls falling off of Williams Arena's raised floor.

They're called "Sailor Rolls." A coach rolls the ball on the floor's edge, and players take turns showing off their tumbling skills to save the ball while others laugh, point and managers take video of attempts gone awry.

Badgers senior big man Ethan Happ has his own tradition, and does so staying upright. Once again Tuesday night, Happ stepped off the Barn's court and into the visitor's locker room a winner.

With Wisconsin's 56-51 victory it meant Happ never lost at Williams Arena, and he was sure to show a career's worth of appreciation to the fiery - and vocal - barnyard Gophers student section with a round of blown kisses before exiting.

Ethan Happ exits The Barn �� pic.twitter.com/4Agmbl2Hdz — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) February 7, 2019

