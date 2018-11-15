MADSISON, Wis. — The day Wisconsin hunters have been waiting for all year is finally here.
The state's nine-day gun deer hunt begins a half-hour before sunrise Saturday. The season runs through Nov. 25.
State Department of Natural Resources officials say Wisconsin experienced a colder and snowier winter in 2017-18 as well as a late April snowstorm but an excellent growing season is providing abundant food sources for deer statewide, fueling hopes for a successful hunt.
DNR officials have designated Iron County as the state's only buck-only management unit. Hunters there are allowed to kill only bucks in an effort to regrow the local herd.
Hunters killed 197,733 deer during last year's nine-day hunt, about 130 more animals than in 2016.
