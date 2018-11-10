APPLETON, Wis. — A Congolese refugee who resettled in Wisconsin is working to reunite with his family.

The Post-Crescent reports that 33-year-old Heritier Muhorana of Appleton has been working with World Relief Fox Valley in an effort to bring his family to the U.S.

Muhorana fled the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2000 for a refugee camp in Burundi. He met and married his wife in one of the camps. Muhorana was approved for resettlement to the U.S. in 2015, but he had to leave his wife behind because she hadn't yet received approval.

Phil Stoffel is the immigration manager for World Relief Fox Valley. He says refugees are having a more difficult time bringing close relatives to the U.S.