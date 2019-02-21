MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Realtors Association has revoked its endorsement of Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn following reports that he helped found a private elementary school that allows gay students to be expelled.

The president of the association Michael Theo issued a statement Monday saying that issues that served as the basis for its endorsement have been overshadowed by other "non-real estate related issues."

Theo says the group does not want to be associated with those issues "that directly conflict with the principles of our organization and the values of our members."

Hagedorn faces fellow state appeals court judge Lisa Neubauer in the April 2 election.

Hagedorn campaign adviser Stephan Thompson downplayed the rare endorsement revocation, saying in a statement Thursday that "Madison isn't going to decide who sits on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the voters are."