EVANSTON, Ill. — Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook will miss the game against Northwestern because of a concussion. Jack Coan will start in his place.
Hornibrook reported the symptoms on Monday. The junior has completed about 60 percent of his passes for 1,251 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Coan appeared in six games as a freshman last season, going 5 of 5 for 36 yards.
No. 20 Wisconsin (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) began the day tied with Purdue and Iowa for second place in the Big Ten West, a half-game behind the Wildcats (4-3, 4-1).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild can showcase progress in rematch from opening night vs. Avalanche
Slowing down Colorado's top line of Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen will be key for the Wild.
MN United
Valencia, Bilbao continue to struggle after 0-0 draw in Liga
Valencia was held to a scoreless draw at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Saturday, extending both teams' winless runs.
MN United
Mane double helps Liverpool go top with 4-1 win vs Cardiff
Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool marched three points clear at the top of the English Premier League after crushing promoted Cardiff 4-1 at Anfield on Saturday.
Sports
WTA Finals: Stephens rallies to reach final vs Svitolina
Sloane Stephens overcame a terrible start against Karolina Pliskova to win 0-6, 6-4, 6-1 at the WTA Finals on Saturday, setting up a championship match against Elina Svitolina.
Gophers
Wisconsin QB Hornibrook has concussion, out vs Northwestern
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook will miss the game against Northwestern because of a concussion. Jack Coan will start in his place.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.