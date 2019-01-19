MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin livestock owners and feed suppliers are growing concerned about hay shortages this winter, which some say could be causing a spike in prices.

New Lisbon farmer Connie Wastlund tells Wisconsin Public Radio that she's feeding her horses in smaller quantities because she can't find enough hay this year. Wastlund says flooding in August contaminated local hay fields and made them unusable for some livestock. The wet weather also made it difficult for farmers to cut hay this season.

Wastlund says her family has had to make tough financial decisions because of increased hay prices.

Jeremy Cordts manages Reynolds Feed & Supply in Cobb. He says area hay prices are higher than normal. Cordts says he's seeing producers paying a premium for hay because of the limited supply.