MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials said Friday the risk for contracting the new coronavirus remains low, but they anticipate the number of people to be tested to increase in coming days as the guidance for who should be screened broadens.

As of Friday, only one person in Dane County had tested positive for COVID-19. They recovered at home and are no longer in isolation. Thirty-one people have tested negative and 12 tests are pending.

Wisconsin has hundreds of tests available and no backlog, said Dr. Allen Bateman, assistant director of the communicable disease division at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. Tests can be processed in a day or two, he said.

State health officials also encouraged people to have a two-week supply of food, water and medical supplies on hand. That is the same guidance for supplies to be kept in advance of any emergency.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed over 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.