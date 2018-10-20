FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school football team opted to go forward with its playoff game hours after the death of a teammate — and honored him with more than a victory.
St. Mary's Springs Academy of Fond du Lac scored 62 points. That was the jersey number worn by junior Trent Schueffner.
School officials say Schueffner died in a hunting accident Friday, before the team's first playoff game against Dominican. Schueffner's family and teammates requested that the game go on as scheduled. Students were asked to wear green in Schueffner's honor.
St. Mary's Springs won 62-7 to remain undefeated.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Thousands of tips pour in as search for Jayme Closs enters sixth day
On Day 6 of the search for Jayme Closs, Barron County sheriff's deputies said they have had sifted through more than 800 of the thousands of tips that have come in since the 13-year-old vanished.
St. Paul
St. Paul homeless encampment to remain as winter approaches
With winter approaching, St. Paul and Ramsey County officials say they have no plans to relocate a homeless encampment of roughly 30 men and women near downtown. Instead, health officials are focusing on keeping the area clean and safe.
Local
Lake Superior's waves take hefty toll on Duluth shoreline
The gales of October are proving to be quite expensive for the city of Duluth.The Oct. 10 storm that whipped up a frenzy of waves…
Local
Red Wing residents, tribal members find common ground on bluff overlooking Lake Pepin
The majestic bluff overlooking Lake Pepin bridges two cultures.
Local
Shakopee: Ground broken for Canterbury Commons project
ShakopeeHousing and retail going up near trackShakopee officials and the CEO of Canterbury Park broke ground Tuesday for Canterbury Commons, a 140-acre, $400 million mix…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.