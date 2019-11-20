MADISON, Wis. — The support for impeaching and removing President Donald Trump from office appears to be decreasing in Wisconsin, a key swing state in the 2020 election.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows 40% of respondents in support of impeaching and removing Trump. That is down from 44% last month.

In the latest poll, 53% said they do not support impeachment and removal from office. That is up from 51% against it in October.

Pollster Charles Franklin stresses that the changes are within the margin of error.

The poll of 801 registered voters was taken between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17, just as Democratic-led impeachment hearings began. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.