WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Wisconsin police department has released surveillance video footage that shows the events leading up to a scuffle between a white officer and a black teenager that ended with the officer punching the boy.

The video shows a faraway view of the mall parking lot in Wauwatosa where the officer approached the 17-year-old Friday after mall security called authorities about a group of males causing a disturbance. In the video released Monday, the officer stops his SUV in the parking lot and goes to approach the teen, who walks away from him. Seconds later the two are in a physical confrontation.

The first video recorded by a passer-by on his cellphone showed the confrontation up close and the officer punching the boy. Wauwatosa police say they've started to review the use of force but that the first video shows only a portion of what happened.