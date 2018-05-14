WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Wisconsin police department released footage that shows the events leading up to a scuffle between an officer and a black teenager that ended with the white officer punching the boy.

The video shows a faraway view of the mall parking lot where the officer approached the 17-year-old Friday after security in Wauwatosa called authorities about a group of males causing a disturbance. In the video released Monday, the officer stops his SUV in the parking lot and exists to approach the boy, who walks away from him. Seconds later both are tangled up.

The first video showed the confrontation up close and the officer punching the boy. Wauwatosa police say they've started to review the use of force but that the first video shows only a portion of what happened.