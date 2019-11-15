Marquette (2-0) vs. Wisconsin (2-1)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette and Wisconsin both look to put winning streaks together . Marquette won 65-55 over Purdue in its last outing. Wisconsin is coming off an 83-63 win over McNeese State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers has averaged 15.3 points, eight rebounds and 4.7 blocks while Brad Davison has put up 16 points. For the Golden Eagles, Markus Howard has averaged 28 points and 4.5 rebounds while Koby McEwen has put up 17 points and six rebounds.MIGHTY MARKUS: Howard has connected on 58.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 92.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big East teams.