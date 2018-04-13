MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin pension fund managers and those who work directly with the state's investments will receive bonuses totaling $11.6 million this year, down from nearly $14 million last year. That was the highest on record.

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board announced the bonuses Friday.

The board says the bonuses are awarded based on investment performance above market returns over the past five years. The board ended 2017 beating one-, three-, five- and 10-year performance benchmarks.

The board says over the past five years, investment performance above market returns has added $759 million to the retirement system

Last year the "Core Fund," a diversified group of investments that all retirees have some money in, saw 16 percent growth while "Variable Fund" investments rose by 23 percent.