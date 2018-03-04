LA CROSSE, Wis. — Two longtime La Crosse bike mechanics are responding to market shifts and are bringing their services to customers in the field by taking their shop on the road.

Blue Steel Mobile Bike Shop will begin offering services based out of a custom cargo van in the La Crosse area by appointment and at pop-up style events, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

The mobile method is a way to keep overhead low, said co-owners Paul Reardon and Josh Kenworthy.

"The internet is a thing. We have to take that into account," Reardon said. "One thing you can't buy on the internet is service and experience."

The van has a 6-by-10-foot cargo space that has tool and part racks, a workbench and a bike stand. Most repairs will be completed the same day or the next day. More complicated jobs, such as welding, will be completed at Reardon's shop.

The business owners plan to spend time getting to know their customers and their bikes. They aim to avoid creating an intimidating bike shop atmosphere.

"We can come to your place and chat with you no matter what your capabilities or knowledge," Reardon said.

The mobile shop gives Reardon and Kenworthy the flexibility to continue building the business while attending to family obligations and pursuing other business ventures, they said.

"I don't have to check my soul at the factory door anymore," Reardon said. "That's nice, too."