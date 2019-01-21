MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say a 34-year-old man who thought his wife damaged his action figures retaliated by taking an ax to the family's car, television and laptop in the house.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says the man called police just after 10 p.m. Sunday and told them he had too much to drink and overreacted about his action figures.
The man's name was not released. He was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and felony damage to property. Police say he caused more than $5,000 in damages.
Police say the man struck the car's windshield so hard the ax got stuck.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
His wife thought he was kidding. Now Mound man makes living as bladesmith
Jason Kraus has competed in TV shows and runs a business in Carver.
Local
CNN's Don Lemon delivers message of 'be yourself' at MLK Jr. celebration
Breakfast at the Armory kicked off the local remembrance of the great civil rights pioneer.
Local
In St. Paul, astronaut Mae Jemison recalls MLK's 'revolutionary' words
Local MLK events included breakfast with CNN's Don Lemon and an Ordway celebration of women of color in science.
Local
Twin Cities brace for snow, bitter cold
The metro area's barren landscape could get 2 to 5 inches, and temps are going to plummet.
Local
Former Richfield Mayor Loren Law advised cities, school districts and companies across Minnesota
Tom Hedges was working as St. Peter’s city administrator when Loren Law showed up at the 27-year-old’s doorstep in 1976 with a pitch: Would he…