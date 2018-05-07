WINONA, Minn. — Winona police say a Wisconsin man was struck and killed by a freight train over the weekend.

Police say 35-year-old Sherod Frazier of La Crosse was walking when he sped up and tried to beat the train early Sunday.

The train operator sounded the horn and applied emergency brakes but could not stop in time.

The train was traveling about 30 mph. Frazier was struck and killed.