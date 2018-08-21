KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha man has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for killing a 17-year-old who he met online.
Kenosha News reports that 20-year-old Daniel Tate was sentenced Monday in the July 2017 strangling death of Olivia Mackay.
Court testimony alleged that Tate arranged to meet Mackay for a date on July 23, 2017. But prosecutors argued that Tate arranged the meeting to steal her car.
Evidence shows Tate attempted to sell Mackay's car online for $500.
Tate was convicted in June after his co-defendant, Jamari Cook, testified that he strangled Mackay and that they dumped her remains in Racine County.
Cook pleaded guilty under a plea agreement to hiding a corpse and taking and driving a car without consent. He's scheduled to be sentenced next month.
