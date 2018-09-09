TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. — A motorcyclist is dead and his passenger is in critical condition after their motorcycle crashed into a farm tractor in east-central Wisconsin.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 151 in Taycheedah. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle was trying to pass the tractor and the tractor started turning into a field.

The crash ejected the 49-year-old Chilton man who was driving the motorcycle and his 47-year-old female passenger, also from Chilton.

The Fond du Lac Reporter says the man died at the scene. The woman was airlifted the woman to a Neenah medical center with life-threatening injuries. The tractor driver was not hurt.

The sheriff's office says speed and unsafe passing were factors in the crash.