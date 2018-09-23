TOWN OF SPRING BOOK, Wis. — Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 20-year-old man inflating a wagon tire was killed when the tire struck him in the head.

Dunn County sheriff's authorities say the accident happened Friday morning in Spring Brook Township.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was changing the tire on a wagon used to haul silage. While the tire was being inflated, the tire depressurized, and the escaping air launched the tire and rim into the man's head.

The man died at the scene. The sheriff's office has identified the victim as Seth Splitter of rural Elk Mound.