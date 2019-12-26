ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A man from the Madison, Wisconsin, area was hurt when a firework went off near his face in central Minnesota on Christmas Eve, authorities said.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to a medical emergency in Collegeville Township around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Daniel Rothstein, 41, of Dane, Wisconsin, was lighting fireworks when a firework went off near his face, authorities said
The firework injured Rothstein's face. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.
