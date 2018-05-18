ABERDEEN, S.D. — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced in South Dakota to 45 years in federal prison for repeatedly sexually abusing two pre-teen girls.
The U.S. attorney's office says 26-year-old Dashown Keys of Milwaukee committed the crimes between November 2013 and January 2016. Keys had moved to South Dakota to stay with family.
A federal jury in Aberdeen last December convicted Keys of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and abusive sexual contact of a child.
