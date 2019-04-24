A northwestern Wisconsin man not heard from for many days has been located dead in an east-central Minnesota cabin roughly 100 miles from his home, and two young men remain jailed in connection with the death, authorities said.

Police in Barron, Wis., said a tip they received led them Tuesday to a remote cabin in the Sandstone area, where inside was the body of Chris Etchison, 36.

Authorities said family reported him missing Friday, and law enforcement searched his apartment for clues Monday.

One family member, sister Karen Etchison Beatty, wrote on Facebook two days before Etchison’s body was found that “no one has seen or heard from my brother Chris since April 14th.”

While the circumstances surrounding Etchison’s death have yet to be disclosed, three people from northwestern Wisconsin were questioned Tuesday and arrested.

Two of them remain jailed in Barron County: an 18-year-old man on suspicion of battery, identity theft and resisting law enforcement; and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of identity theft, resisting law enforcement and violation parole. Barron Police also said they had jailed a young woman.

Charges in this case are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.