STOUGHTON, Wis. — Authorities say a Wisconsin man is facing his 11th drunken driving charge after a hit-and-run crash on Christmas night.
The State Journal reported that Bruce Henningfield, 59, was arrested shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Dane County Jail after a blood draw was completed, Stoughton police said in a statement.
Henningfield is accused of crashing into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of his Stoughton apartment complex and leaving the scene. A witness notified authorities and followed Henningfield to a nearby bar parking lot, police said.
Officers later stopped Henningfield, who exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.
