LEDGEVIEW, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is the second person to die after a small plane collided with a pickup truck last week near a private airfield in the eastern part of the state.
WLUK-TV reports that the Brown County medical examiner's office says 51-year-old Patrick Schounard of Greenleaf died Sunday.
Schounard was driving the pickup. The pilot, John Fiddelke of De Pere, died at the scene.
Authorities say the fixed-wing, single-engine plane was coming in for a landing Thursday afternoon in Ledgeview when it struck the pickup, which was traveling west on a Brown County highway.
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release a preliminary crash report later this week.
