A 57-year-old man from Knapp, Wis., died sometime late Friday or early Saturday when his 2008 Ford Explorer crashed in a construction zone in Wisconsin’s St. Croix County, authorities said.

A construction worker arriving for work just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday found Daniel M. Gibson dead in the 3200 block of 50th Avenue in Cady Township, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was not wearing a seat belt, authorities determined.

The area of 50th Avenue where the crash occurred runs under Interstate 94 and was closed to traffic because of construction, authorities said.

Gibson’s death was St. Croix County’s ninth traffic fatality of 2019.

STAFF REPORT