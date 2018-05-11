CONWAY, Ark. — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot at a motel in central Arkansas.

The Conway Police Department says 48-year-old Leonel Panduro of Whitewater, Wisconsin, died in the shooting Tuesday at a Days Inn motel in Conway, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

Conway police say no arrests have been made.

Faulkner County Coroner Jessica Thorn tells the Log Cabin Democrat that Panduro had been shot several times.