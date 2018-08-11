DORSET, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a Wisconsin man has died in a crash in Dorset earlier this week.
Police said Saturday that 50-year-old Thomas Deyo of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was killed on Wednesday night when he failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle went off the road, hit several trees and rolled over.
Deyo was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigated.
