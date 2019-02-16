MERRIMAC, Wis. — Authorities say a 50-year-old man died in a car fire after his car became stuck in the snow in the front yard of a Merrimac residence.
Sauk County Sheriff's Office officials say Ricky J. Guillen, of Prairie Du Sac, had driven his 1994 Buick Park Avenue into the front yard of the residence on Cemetery Street about 5:30 p.m. Friday. Witnesses at the scene said that while Guillen was attempting to back out of the lawn, the vehicle started on fire.
Bystanders attempted to remove Guillen from the vehicle but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wisconsin man dies in car fire after getting stuck in snow
Authorities say a 50-year-old man died in a car fire after his car became stuck in the snow in the front yard of a Merrimac residence.
Local
Klobuchar's presidential bid faces fundraising challenge
Small-dollar donors could be crucial in a crowded 2020 presidential field.
Local
Omar apologizes for causing hurt, hopes to rebuild trust
Rep. Ilhan Omar insisted Friday that she is not anti-Semitic, and that she regrets a tweet that was widely condemned for perpetuating Jewish stereotypes because it undermined her own attempts to foster cultural harmony.
National
Minnesota bill could boost farm-to-school initiatives
Two Minnesota lawmakers are proposing a bill that would reimburse school districts for feeding students healthy, local foods through farm-to-school initiatives.
National
Wisconsin nursing homes face funding shortfalls, few workers
Advocates say Wisconsin's nearly 400 nursing facilities are in crisis due to a shortage of workers and the state's low Medicaid reimbursement rate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.