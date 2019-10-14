BELOIT, Wis. — After nearly four decades on the job delivering mail and countless smiles, one Beloit mail carrier will have a new route as he retires from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) next month.

Zachary Sherrod, 61, will make his final deliveries to Beloit residents and businesses on Nov. 22 before taking time off after 39 years spent in the community.

A Beloit Memorial High School alum (Class of '76), Sherrod served in the U.S. Marines from 1976 to 1979. But his long career as one of the Stateline Area's most reliable mailmen nearly wasn't, he says, recalling a bitterly cold day in the winter of 1980.

"Beloit had some of that cold Arctic air we get during the winter and I was on a route on Second and Third streets, just out of Marine Corps, and I said to myself, 'I don't want to do this any more, I don't want this job.' I was ready to take the mail back to the post office and never look back. But the Marine in me told me to never quit and I stuck with it after all this time."

Sherrod said he tried factory work, but he wasn't cut out for it, saying he needed to be out in the community, helping Beloit residents any way he could.

"The people stand out to me the most," Sherrod told the Beloit Daily News. "That's the number one thing. It's the small stuff and that's how I learned to appreciate the customers more. They're not just addresses and I am not just the mailman. It's about going that extra step. They appreciate everything. They're going to miss me and I am going to miss them."

He's seen postmasters and employees come and go, but he said one thing remains the same about Beloit after all these years: The people.

"It's beautiful getting to know so many people from Beloit and the surrounding area," Sherrod said. "You meet them, you watch some of their kids grow up. I love being out here giving them that smile and putting packages in the right places."

He said the biggest challenges as a mail carrier included watching out for dogs that were off leash, and lately, distracted drivers on their cellphones.

"You have to pay attention to everything all the time," Sherrod said.

Over the years, he said seeing Beloit's transformation from a sleepy small town to a growing city was rewarding.

"It's changed a lot and I think it's changing for the better," Sherrod said. "There's so much going on downtown and the community seems like it's come together. There's more to do and you didn't see that too long ago."

He said aside from the residents, he'll miss the camaraderie shared by his brothers and sisters in the USPS garb.

"They've been a great bunch of people to work with," Sherrod said.

The biggest things you can do for your street's mail carrier are: Shovel and salt your sidewalks and driveways in the winter, and he encouraged residents to meet carriers at the mailbox.

"Come out and talk to them. See how they are doing," Sherrod said. "It doesn't take much to come out and say hello. I've had customers who wouldn't come down to get mail until I pull off. I don't bite. Come down and say hi. It's all about the little things."

In retirement he says he'll spend time with wife, Debi Sherrod, and visit his 23 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"They've been waiting on me to retire so I can travel and see them," Sherrod said. "They are so important to me."

An AP Member Exchange Feature shared by Beloit Daily News