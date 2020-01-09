Wisconsin (9-6, 2-2) vs. No. 20 Penn State (12-3, 2-2)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 20 Penn State. Wisconsin has won by an average of 10 points in its last 11 wins over the Nittany Lions. Penn State's last win in the series came on March 11, 2011, a 36-33 win.

STEPPING UP: Penn State's Lamar Stevens has averaged 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while Mike Watkins has put up 11.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks. For the Badgers, Nate Reuvers has averaged 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while D'Mitrik Trice has put up 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds.NATE IS A FORCE: Reuvers has connected on 30.4 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He's also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Nittany Lions are 9-0 when holding opponents to 40.7 percent or worse from the field, and 3-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Badgers are 6-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 3-6 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

STREAK SCORING: Penn State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 81.4 points while giving up 60.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is ranked 25th in the country by scoring 79.7 points per game this season. Wisconsin has only averaged 68.5 points per game, which ranks 205th.