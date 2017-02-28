More from Star Tribune
Jim Crow-era art removed from NY carousel becomes exhibit
Racially insensitive artwork that was removed from a publicly owned historic carousel in western New York is now on display as part of an exhibit on battling racism.
Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 5-11
March 5: Actor James B. Sikking ("Hill Street Blues," ''Doogie Howser, M.D.") is 83. Actor Dean Stockwell ("JAG," ''Quantum Leap") is 81. Football player-turned-actor Fred…
Wisconsin library's tweet about Oscars flub had lots laughing
[View the story "Library's tweet about Oscars flop had lots of us laughing" on Storify]
Connecticut family whose dog was killed by cops gets $885K
Connecticut's capital city has agreed to pay nearly $900,000 to a family whose dog was killed by two police officers 11 years ago.
Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black child's party
A Georgia judge sentenced two people to lengthy prison terms for their role in the disruption of a black child's birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats.
