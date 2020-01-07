GREEN BAY, Wis. — The daughter of a Wisconsin state legislator was found guilty Tuesday of supplying drugs that led to the death of a pregnant woman and her baby.

Cassie Nygren, 30, plead no contest to several charges she faced, but in Wisconsin a judge can enter guilty pleas instead, which happened in this case as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports Jennifer Skeen, 31, was six months pregnant when she overdosed on June 2, 2017.

Nygren was found guilty of being party to a first-degree reckless homicide, delivering heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing narcotics, and resisting an officer. Other charges were dismissed, including a first-degree reckless homicide for the baby's death and neglecting a child.

Nygren is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 17.

Nygren is the daughter of Rep. John Nygren, who has been public about his daughter's struggle with drugs and has sponsored numerous laws aimed at combating the opioid epidemic.

One of her co-defendants, Shawn M. Gray, 35, was sentenced in June to more than 12 years for his role in Skeen's death and her child's. Another co-defendant, Dontreace Saulsberry, 40, has a court hearing Feb. 24 on charges that he sold drugs to Gray and Nygren.