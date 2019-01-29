MADISON, Wis. — A group of lawmakers is trying again to pass legislation that would allow convicts to ask judges to expunge their records.

Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke, Republican Rep. Dave Steffen and Republican Sen. Alberta Darling introduced the bill at a news conference Tuesday. Under the proposal, anyone with a single conviction for a low-level nonviolent offense could ask a judge to expunge the record after the convict completes his or her sentence.

The Assembly passed a similar bill last session but it died in the Senate.

Currently a judge can order a convict's record expunged upon sentence completion if the offense is low-level and nonviolent, the offender under 25 and doesn't have a prior felony conviction. The judge must decide whether to expunge the record at the sentencing hearing.