MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin legislators are bringing back a bill that would impose a new fine on anyone convicted of soliciting prostitutes.

The bill would impose a $5,000 fine on anyone convicted of patronizing, pandering or soliciting prostitutes or keeping a place of prostitution.

The money would cover treatment and services for sex-trafficking victims as well as investigations of internet crimes against children.

Republican state Sens. Andre Jacque and Van Wanggard along with Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor and Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen announced Wednesday they're circulating the bill for co-sponsors.

The measure didn't get a floor vote in the Senate or Assembly last session. A state Justice Department fiscal estimate attached to that bill projected the surcharge would be imposed in 300 convictions annually and generate $1.1 million.