WHITEHALL, Wis. — Forty landowners in western Wisconsin are suing two frac sand mines that they say are inundating their homes with dust, polluting their wells with sediment and driving down property values.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that four separate lawsuits have been filed against Texas-based Hi-Crush Proppants' facilities in Whitehall and Blair. The sites mine sand for use in the energy industry's fracking process, which extracts oil and gas from rock.

La Crosse attorney Tim Jacobson represents the landowners. He says neighbors are facing negative health effects from living near the noisy and dirty environment.

The landowners seek monetary compensation, including a fund to provide medical testing and treatment, if needed.

Hi-Crush spokesman Steve Bell says the company takes environmental stewardship seriously. Bell says Hi-Crush plans to fight the claims.