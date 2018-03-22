MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge is considering whether to order Republican Gov. Scott Walker to call special elections for a pair of vacancies in the state Legislature.

The hearing Thursday comes in a lawsuit brought by a national Democratic group led by Eric Holder, the U.S. attorney general under former President Barack Obama.

Attorneys for Holder's group argue that Walker has an obligation under the law to call special elections as soon as possible to fill the vacancies that occurred on Dec. 29. The seats were held by Republicans.

Walker has refused, saying it would be a waste of money to call the elections ahead of the regularly scheduled election in November. Democrats say Walker is afraid Democrats will win the special elections.