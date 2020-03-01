RACINE, Wis. — A mother of 21 children known for her work as a homeless advocate in Racine and other areas has died. She was 85.
Louise "Mother" Hunter died on Saturday, according to one of her sons, Paul Hunter.
Louise Hunter started the Love and Charity homeless shelter in Racine and moved into the facility when her youngest child finished high school, WITI-TV reported. She cared for up to 20 homeless people each night.
Hunter had 63 grandchildren and 87 great-grandchildren, Paul Hunter said. The family plans later this week to release details of a public service to honor her memory.
