MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says fellow Democrat, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, should resign amid the fallout over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook.
Evers told reporters Tuesday he "can't imagine how he can govern" in light of the photo of someone in blackface next to another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
Northam denies being in the yearbook photo even though he had apologized for it Friday and said previously that he was in it.
Evers joins with many national Democrats and nearly all of Virginia's Democratic establishment in calling for Northam to resign.
Northam has not said whether he will resign despite the increasing pressure.
