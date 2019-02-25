MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is ordering the state's National Guard troops to withdraw from the nation's southern border and return home.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker ordered troops to Arizona in June to assist with administrative duties along the border. Evers, a Democratic, issued an executive order on Monday ordering them to withdraw.

Evers said in a news release announcing the order that about 112 troops are currently serving in Arizona. He said in the release that keeping the borders safe and protecting immigrants seeking asylum is the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol's job and there's not enough evidence to support Republican President Donald Trump's declaration that a national emergency exists along the border.

He says there's no justification for Wisconsin National Guard troops to remain at the border.