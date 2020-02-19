MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned 17 more people, his office announced Wednesday.
Their offenses included stealing stolen calves, attempted robbery, arson, car theft, driving a getaway car during a robbery, stealing snowmobiles and dealing marijuana. Most of the crimes were committed decades ago.
Evers said in a statement that he believes in second chances and all the convicts have paid their debt to society. He said they wanted pardons so they could advance in their careers or better serve their communities.
Evers office said the governor has now granted 29 pardons.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Harry Reid: Brokered convention 'not the end of the world'
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Wednesday said it was possible the crowded Democratic primary race was headed toward a contentious convention fight and downplayed the political dangers of a scenario many party leaders are dreading.
National
Californian will plead guilty in $150 million currency scam
A Southern California man charged with bilking nearly $150 million out of 70,000 investors worldwide through a phony digital currency scheme has agreed to enter a guilty plea to federal charges, it was announced Wednesday.
National
AP sources: Trump expected to tap loyalist as intel official
President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as acting director of national intelligence.
National
Governor makes history by attending gay rights rally
Gov. Andy Beshear spoke against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and supported a ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth during a historic appearance at a gay-rights rally Wednesday at Kentucky's Capitol.
National
2-year lobbying effort pays off in freedom for Blagojevich
When Patti Blagojevich made repeated public pleas for her husband's release from federal prison, there was no mistaking her intended audience: President Donald Trump.