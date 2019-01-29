MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is closing state office buildings because of the brutal cold.

Evers on Tuesday directed state agencies to close state government officers for public business, with limited exceptions. The governor said in a statement "it's critically important" to ensure that Wisconsin residents and public employees are safe in "these dangerous weather conditions."

Ever says he urges people to prepare for the severe weather and to "exercise caution when traveling or going outdoors."

The governor declared a state of emergency on Monday in anticipation of the storm.

The Wisconsin State Capitol will remain open to the public.