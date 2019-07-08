MADISON, Wis. — Republican Party officials say President Donald Trump will attend a fundraiser in Wisconsin this week.
Charles Nichols is a spokesman for the state GOP. He says the state party learned from the Republican National Committee on Monday morning that Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Milwaukee on Friday. Nichols had no other details.
Mandi Merritt, a regional communications director for the RNC, confirmed the visit but she, too, had no immediate details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
US Customs seizes ship where huge cocaine load was found
U.S. Customs authorities have seized a cargo ship where agents discovered nearly 40,000 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, of cocaine when the vessel arrived in Philadelphia last month.
National
Wealthy financier charged with molesting dozens of girls
Eleven years after letting Jeffrey Epstein off lightly with a secret deal, federal prosecutors made another run at putting the billionaire financier behind bars on sex charges, accusing him Monday of abusing dozens of underage girls as young as 14.
National
With new law, Trump's state tax returns could go to Congress
President Donald Trump's New York state tax returns could be given to Congress under a new law in his home state that the Democratic governor signed Monday.
National
Former Arkansas lawmaker pleads guilty in corruption case
A former Arkansas lawmaker who is the governor's nephew admitted Monday to accepting thousands of dollars in bribes to help a health nonprofit as part of a plea deal in a sprawling federal corruption investigation.
National
GOP: Trump headed to Milwaukee fundraiser this week
Republican Party officials say President Donald Trump will attend a fundraiser in Wisconsin this week.