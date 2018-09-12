MADISON, Wis. — The Republican trying to knock off Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is used to being the underdog.
Leah Vukmir wasn't given much of a chance in last month's primary before she beat a better-funded opponent. The victory echoed the success she had winning elections when she was breaking into the Wisconsin Legislature.
Now Vukmir has to do it again. This time she faces a Democratic opponent with more money in a year setting up to favor Democrats.
Vukmir is tying herself closely to President Donald Trump and to Republican Gov. Scott Walker. She's been a reliable ally for Walker as he pursued a conservative overhaul of Wisconsin.
