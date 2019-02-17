More from Star Tribune
Twins
Grandal gets proactive about learning staff with Brewers
The ink was hardly dry on his $18.25 million, one-year contract with Milwaukee when Yasmani Grandal started working the phone, reaching out to as many new teammates as possible from his offseason home in Peoria. The Brewers' new backstop wanted to get a running start when pitchers and catchers reported to spring training.
Wild
Disastrous special teams play buries Wild against Blues
Streaking St. Louis wins its 10th in a row, while Minnesota continues to struggle killing penalties.
Gophers
Davis scores 26 as No. 9 Houston beats Tulane 85-50
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was upset at halftime. He felt a lot better when it was over.
Twins
Twins third baseman Miguel Sano reports to camp in a good mood
The slugger might be the key to the Twins season. He's spent the offseason working on his conditioning.
MN United
New Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone absent for travel issues
Immigration paperwork in England might keep him out of Saturday preseason game.
