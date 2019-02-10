More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Rain, hail delays final round at Pebble Beach
The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was delayed Sunday by the kind of weather that once gave this event its reputation, including a hail storm that covered the greens in white.
Gophers
Durr, Fuehring lead No. 2 Louisville past Va. Tech, 72-63
Asia Durr was having a big day and No. 2 Louisville was rolling, up 20 points midway through the third quarter.
Twins
Harper, Machado, Kimbrel, Keuchel on market as camps open
Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Keuchel won't be around when the bat and ball bags are opened at spring training throughout Florida…
MN United
Aguero, City humiliate Chelsea _ even referee joins in japes
Sergio Aguero is scoring for fun, and even referee Mike Dean got in on the japes. Only Chelsea had nothing to smile about after a…
Motorsports
Byron wins Daytona 500 pole, puts Hendrick up front again
William Byron put Hendrick Motorsports in a familiar position: on the pole for the Daytona 500. His bigger goal is to make the starting spot pay dividends for the NASCAR powerhouse.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.