More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Bruins shut out Capitals to end 14-game skid vs. Washington
Boston Bruins players could feel themselves making progress in recent games against the Washington Capitals even as the losses piled up.
Gophers
Gillespie's career game carries No. 14 Villanova past Hoyas
Villanova had reminders everywhere of how just successful it's been in recent seasons: two national championship trophies were displayed for photo ops and former great Jalen Brunson was honored in a pregame ceremony.
Gophers
Edwards scores 17 to lead No. 17 Purdue over Minnesota 73-63
Carsen Edwards found his shot just in time.
Gophers
UNC tops nation's last unbeaten, beats No. 7 NC State 64-51
Stephanie Watts scored 20 points to help North Carolina upset No. 7 North Carolina State 64-51 on Sunday, handing the first loss to the nation's last unbeaten team.
Gophers
Mabrey's 3-pointers, big runs lead No. 5 Irish over Ga Tech
Muffet McGraw likes the way No. 5 Notre Dame distributes the ball. Lately, the coach has asked her team to get it more to sharp-shooting Marina Mabrey.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.