Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 20, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week

Others receiving votes: Hamilton 2, West Bend West 1, Eau Claire Memorial 1.

Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 9, Slinger 7, West De Pere 3, Green Bay Southwest 2, Monona Grove 1, La Crosse Central 1.

Others receiving votes: Waupun 11, Saint Croix Falls 5, Xavier 5, Arcadia 5, Clinton 1, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.

Others receiving votes: Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2, Unity 1, Brookfield Academy 1, Mineral Point 1.

Others receiving votes: Prairie Farm 5, Blair-Taylor 2, Rosholt 2.