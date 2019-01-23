Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week

Others receiving votes: Muskego 9, Kimberly 6, Madison Memorial 4, Arrowhead 2, Madison La Follette 1.

Others receiving votes: Monroe 7, Reedsburg Area 7.

Others receiving votes: Martin Luther 6, Wrightstown 6, Platteville 5, Bloomer 4, Valders 4, Prescott 1.

Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Bonduel 2, Fall Creek 2, Necedah 2, Oostburg 1, Crandon 1, Cuba City 1.

Others receiving votes: Assumption 5, Eleva-Strum 1.